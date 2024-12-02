All calls: ‘Say Nothing,’ ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas,’ the windshield phenomenon, and more

We’ve been doing these shows where we don’t book any guests, where we fill the hour with your calls. And your calls have been interesting and surprising and amusing.

This hour, the conversation winds around to the FX on Hulu series Say Nothing and parallels to the Israel-Hamas war, “Whatever You Say, Say Nothing,” A Charlie Brown Christmas on Apple TV+, the windshield phenomenon, the regionally different lilt of sentences, whether or not the Democrats will ever get it together … Anything. (Seemingly) everything.

These shows are fun for us, and they seem to be fun for you, too. So we did another one.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.