The legends of King Arthur and why they still matter today

This hour, we take a look at the legends of King Arthur. We discuss their evolution and why they endure.

Plus, we talk with author Lev Grossman about his new retelling of the King Arthur legend, The Bright Sword .

And, a conversation with an archeologist about excavating the history of Arthurian legends.

GUESTS:



Lev Grossman: Bestselling author of The Magicians Trilogy. His new book is The Bright Sword

Bestselling author of Trilogy. His new book is Leah Tether: Professor of Medieval Literature and Publishing at Bristol University, and Vice President of the International Courtly Literature Society

Professor of Medieval Literature and Publishing at Bristol University, and Vice President of the International Courtly Literature Society Win Scutt: Archeologist and Senior Properties Curator for the West of England at English Heritage, a nonprofit that cares for over 400 historic monuments

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired on July 30, 2024.