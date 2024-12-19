© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The legends of King Arthur and why they still matter today

By Lily Tyson
Published December 19, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
This hour, we take a look at the legends of King Arthur. We discuss their evolution and why they endure.

Plus, we talk with author Lev Grossman about his new retelling of the King Arthur legend, The Bright Sword.

And, a conversation with an archeologist about excavating the history of Arthurian legends.

GUESTS: 

  • Lev Grossman: Bestselling author of The Magicians Trilogy. His new book is The Bright Sword
  • Leah Tether: Professor of Medieval Literature and Publishing at Bristol University, and Vice President of the International Courtly Literature Society
  • Win Scutt: Archeologist and Senior Properties Curator for the West of England at English Heritage, a nonprofit that cares for over 400 historic monuments

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired on July 30, 2024.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
