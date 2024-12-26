Our relationship with rest is changing, and it’s about time
In the midst of this holiday week, we talk about the importance of rest, and how to rest well. Plus, we'll talk about the role of rest in religion, and look at the history of "the rest cure" in medicine.
GUESTS:
- Alex Soojung-Kim Pang: Author of Rest: Why You Get More Done When You Work Less, and Shorter: Work Better, Smarter, and Less—Here's How among other books
- Kristen Lucken: Program chair of religious studies, and lecturer in religion, sociology, and global studies at Brandeis University
- Alicia Puglionesi: Writer, historian, lecturer at Johns Hopkins, and author of In Whose Ruins: Power, Possession, and the Landscapes of American Empire, among other books
Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.