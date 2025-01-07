The real lives of the Vikings

When you think of the Vikings, you probably picture a bearded man wearing a horned hat, pillaging on a Viking ship. But that's far from the whole story. This hour is all about the everyday lives of the Vikings with historian Eleanor Barraclough, from their homes and hair to their myths and music.

GUEST:



Eleanor Barraclough: Historian, writer, and broadcaster based at Bath Spa University. Her new book is Embers of the Hands: Hidden Histories of The Viking Age

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.