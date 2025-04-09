Why Jane Austen’s work endures, on the page and screen
Jane Austen completed six full-length novels. And today, 250 years after her birth, those novels are all still present in our culture.
This hour, a look at Austen’s life and work, the world of Janeites, and the many film and television adaptations of her work.
GUESTS:
- Devoney Looser: Author of The Making of Jane Austen and Sister Novelists: The Trailblazing Porter Sisters, Who Paved the Way for Austen and the Brontës
- Deborah Yaffe: Author of Among the Janeites: A Journey Through the World of Jane Austen Fandom
Colin McEnroe, Anya Grondalski, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired July 28, 2022.