The Colin McEnroe Show

Why Jane Austen’s work endures, on the page and screen

By Lily Tyson
Published April 9, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Hulton Archive
/
Getty Images

Jane Austen completed six full-length novels. And today, 250 years after her birth, those novels are all still present in our culture.

This hour, a look at Austen’s life and work, the world of Janeites, and the many film and television adaptations of her work.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Anya Grondalski, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired July 28, 2022.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
