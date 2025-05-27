© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Building utopia

By Lily Tyson
Published May 27, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Matri Mandir
Amith Nag Photography/Getty Images
/
Moment RF
The Matri Mandir at Auroville, Pondicherry, India.

Over 500 years ago, Sir Thomas More wrote about utopia. Since then, countless communities around the world have worked to create their own versions of a perfect world. This hour, we look at examples of utopian communities from around the world.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired August 18, 2021.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
