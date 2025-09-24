Shark fever: The lore of the great white

The myth of the great white, exacerbated by the 1975 megahit Jaws, is false. Great whites are not the aggressive creatures still portrayed in popular media. We’re more likely to survive a shark bite simply because sharks don’t like the way we taste. They spit us out if they accidentally mistake us for a seal.

We have a higher risk of getting hit by lightning than killed by a great white shark.

The convergence of globally warming waters off our east coast and the repopulation of seals and great whites after a previous panic nearly wiped them out, means we’ll have to learn to share the ocean.

Instead of pursuing shark repellents like sonar buoys, electric shark shields, and seal contraception, should we consider how we can co-exist with the creatures of the sea? Besides, whose ocean is it anyway? The fish were there first.

GUESTS:



George Burgess: Director emeritus of the Florida Program for Shark Research and curator emeritus of the International Shark Attack File

Director emeritus of the Florida Program for Shark Research and curator emeritus of the International Shark Attack File Greg Johnson: Lifeguard at Nauset Beach in Orleans, Massachusetts

Lifeguard at Nauset Beach in Orleans, Massachusetts Sy Montgomery: A naturalist and the author of many books, including The Great White Shark Scientist

Colin McEnroe, Carolyn McCusker, Jonathan McNicol, and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired July 3, 2019.