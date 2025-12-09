What the history of the McKinley era, tariffs, and the Gilded Age can teach us about the present

President Donald Trump has found inspiration for tariffs and more in the 25th President of the United States: William McKinley. This hour, we look at the life and legacy of McKinley, and why Trump is drawn to him. Plus, we'll learn about the Gilded Age and its parallels to today.

GUESTS:



Kevin Kern: Associate Professor of History at The University of Akron. He is co-author of Ohio: A History of the Buckeye State

Beverly Gage: Professor of 20th-century U.S. history at Yale University. Her newest book, G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century, received the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Biography.

Joan Antonson: Executive Director of the Alaska Historical Society

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired on March 18, 2025.