Checking in on self-checkout

This hour is about self-checkout technology and its impacts. We'll debate its pros and cons, look at the history of self-service at grocery stores, and talk about the future of technology in stores.

Plus, we'll learn about the psychology of "weak ties," and the value of talking to strangers in places like the checkout aisle.

GUESTS:



Christopher Andrews: Associate Professor and Chair of Sociology at Drew University, and author of The Overworked Consumer: Self-Checkouts, Supermarkets, and the Do-It-Yourself Economy

Stew Leonard Jr.: President and CEO of Stew Leonard's, a regional supermarket chain headquartered in Connecticut

Gillian Sandstrom: Senior Lecturer in the Psychology of Kindness at the University of Sussex

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired on December 20, 2023.