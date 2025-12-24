Live from Watkinson, it’s part 1 of our 2025 holiday spectacular

On the night of December 4, we went to Watkinson School in Hartford, put 11 performers together on the stage there, and let them rock their way through 27 holiday- and holiday-adjacent classics.

Our plan is to turn that two-hour performance into two radio shows over the two holiday weeks.

This hour, live from the Foisie Family Amphitheater at Watkinson, it’s part one of our annual holiday spectacular!

GUESTS:



Jim Chapdelaine: Guitar and vocals, The Shinolas

Guitar and vocals, The Shinolas Atla DeChamplain: Vocals, Atla & Matt

Vocals, Atla & Matt Matt DeChamplain: Piano, Atla & Matt

Piano, Atla & Matt Lorne Entress: Drums and vocals, The Shinolas

Drums and vocals, The Shinolas Latanya Farrell : Vocals

Vocals Jim Henry: Guitar and vocals, The Shinolas

Guitar and vocals, The Shinolas Paul Kochanski: Bass and vocals, The Shinolas

Bass and vocals, The Shinolas Steve Metcalf : Piano

Piano Molly Sayles: Drums, Atla & Matt

Drums, Atla & Matt Tyler Sherman: Bass, Atla & Matt

Bass, Atla & Matt Cynthia Wolcott: Vocals

Colin McEnroe, Maegn Boone, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Megan Fitzgerald, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show.