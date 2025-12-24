© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Live from Watkinson, it’s part 1 of our 2025 holiday spectacular

By Jonathan McNicol,
Dylan Reyes
Published December 24, 2025 at 1:00 PM EST
On the night of December 4, we went to Watkinson School in Hartford, put 11 performers together on the stage there, and let them rock their way through 27 holiday- and holiday-adjacent classics.

Our plan is to turn that two-hour performance into two radio shows over the two holiday weeks.

This hour, live from the Foisie Family Amphitheater at Watkinson, it’s part one of our annual holiday spectacular!

GUESTS:

  • Jim Chapdelaine: Guitar and vocals, The Shinolas
  • Atla DeChamplain: Vocals, Atla & Matt
  • Matt DeChamplain: Piano, Atla & Matt
  • Lorne Entress: Drums and vocals, The Shinolas
  • Latanya Farrell: Vocals
  • Jim Henry: Guitar and vocals, The Shinolas
  • Paul Kochanski: Bass and vocals, The Shinolas
  • Steve Metcalf: Piano
  • Molly Sayles: Drums, Atla & Matt
  • Tyler Sherman: Bass, Atla & Matt
  • Cynthia Wolcott: Vocals

Colin McEnroe, Maegn Boone, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Megan Fitzgerald, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
Dylan Reyes
Dylan is the technical producer for Where We Live, The Wheelhouse, and The Colin McEnroe Show. For any number of reasons, you might hear him on-air, usually when things are going bad. If you have opinions on the music used by a talk show, Dylan can be reached at dreyes@ctpublic.org.
