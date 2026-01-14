© 2026 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Two thumbs up: A show all about fingers

By Julia Pistell
Published January 14, 2026 at 1:00 PM EST
Hand using touch screen in the dark at night.
Oscar Wong
/
Getty Images/Moment RF

Touch, grip, read, dance, gesture — what can’t they do? Our fingers are so vital to our everyday life, sometimes it seems they have minds of their own.

This hour, a look at the hidden language of finger gestures, the future of Braille, and the joys and challenges of animating fingers for the movies.

GUESTS:

  • Kensy Cooperrider: Cognitive scientist, writer, and host of the Many Minds podcast
  • Jonathan McNicol: Producer of The Colin McEnroe Show
  • Sile O’Modhrain: Professor at the University of Michigan studying sound and touch and the ways in which they interact
  • Carlos Fernandez Puertolas: Animator with DreamWorks

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired May 31, 2022.

Julia Pistell
Julia Pistell is a freelance producer for Connecticut Public Radio, the host of the podcast 'Literary Disco,' and the Managing Director of Sea Tea Improv. She also worked on Connecticut Public Radio's 'The Radius Project,' an exploration of history and culture in Hartford's neighborhoods.
