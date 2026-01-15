A look at human stupidity, from Socrates to today

Are we as a population getting dumber? How would we know if we were? This hour: stupidity. We’ll look at the history and philosophy of stupidity, and explore how it shows up in our daily lives and politics.

GUESTS:



Lane Brown: Features writer for New York Magazine, who recently wrote "A Theory of Dumb"

Features writer for Magazine, who recently wrote "A Theory of Dumb" Stuart Jeffries: Journalist and author. His new book is A Short History of Stupidity

Journalist and author. His new book is Shannon Mancus: Teaching Professor and Associate Department Head in the Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences Department at the Colorado School of Mines. You can follow Dr. Shan on Instagram and Substack at “Pop Smart Media”

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.