Do you hear the people sing? A celebration of protest songs
Protest music is taking over TikTok. This hour we look at what's going on, and we hear from an artist about why she writes and performs protest songs. Plus, a discussion about what counts as a protest song and a brief look through the history of the genre, from "Strange Fruit" and "This Land is Your Land" to today.
GUESTS:
- Renee Koma: A musician who goes by Renee Christine. Her latest album is “Appalachia"
- Isabella Gomez Sarmiento: A reporter with NPR Music
- Dorian Lynskey: Journalist and author of multiple books, including "33 Revolutions Per Minute: A History of Protest Songs, from Billie Holiday to Green Day". His most recent is “Everything Must Go: The Stories We Tell About the End of the World”. He is also co-host of the "Origin Story" podcast
MUSIC FEATURED (in order):
- Tudo O Que Você Podia Se – Milton Nascimento
- Lehigh Valley – Renee Christine
- The Bomb – Renee Christine
- Turtle Island – Renee Christine
- No Kings – Earth to Eve
- Heavy Foot – Mon Rovia
- War isn’t Murder – Jesse Welles
- Tonada Por Ella – Rawayana
- Kalaallit Nunaat, Kalaallit Pigaat – Kalaallit
- Strange Fruit – Nina Simone
- Ohio – Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young
- This Land Is Your Land – Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings
- Say Her Name (Hell You Talmbout) – Janelle Monae
Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.