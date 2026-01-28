© 2026 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Do you hear the people sing? A celebration of protest songs

By Lily Tyson
Published January 28, 2026 at 1:00 PM EST
FILE: Jazz singer Billie Holiday performs at the Club Downbeat in February 1947 in New York City, New York.
Michael Ochs Archives
/
Getty Images
Jazz singer Billie Holiday performs at the Club Downbeat in February 1947 in New York City, New York.

Protest music is taking over TikTok. This hour we look at what's going on, and we hear from an artist about why she writes and performs protest songs. Plus, a discussion about what counts as a protest song and a brief look through the history of the genre, from "Strange Fruit" and "This Land is Your Land" to today.

GUESTS:

MUSIC FEATURED (in order):

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts 'Generation Barney' and 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next'. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
