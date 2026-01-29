© 2026 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Historian Joanne Freeman on reckoning with where we are and where we want to be

By Lily Tyson
Published January 29, 2026 at 3:48 PM EST
A screenshot of Joanne Freeman in her "A Few Thoughts For Those Who Can't Sleep — January 27 Edition" on YouTube.
Dr. Joanne Freeman/YouTube
A screenshot of Joanne Freeman in her "A Few Thoughts For Those Who Can't Sleep — January 27 Edition" video on YouTube.

Earlier this month, Yale historian Joanne Freeman began a nightly video series called "A Few Thoughts for Those Who Can't Sleep." Most nights she goes live on YouTube and talks about the news of the day, historical context for it, and the value of building community, as the comments swell in around her. This hour, Freeman joins us to share a few thoughts about the latest news, empathy, history, and America 250.

GUEST:

  • Joanne Freeman: Alan Boles, Class of 1929 Professor of History at Yale University. Her most recent book is "The Field of Blood: Violence in Congress and the Road to Civil War"

MUSIC FEATURED (in order):

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts 'Generation Barney' and 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next'. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
