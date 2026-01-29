Historian Joanne Freeman on reckoning with where we are and where we want to be

Earlier this month, Yale historian Joanne Freeman began a nightly video series called "A Few Thoughts for Those Who Can't Sleep." Most nights she goes live on YouTube and talks about the news of the day, historical context for it, and the value of building community, as the comments swell in around her. This hour, Freeman joins us to share a few thoughts about the latest news, empathy, history, and America 250.

Joanne Freeman: Alan Boles, Class of 1929 Professor of History at Yale University. Her most recent book is “The Field of Blood: Violence in Congress and the Road to Civil War”

