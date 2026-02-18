© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show

Shedding light on the mystery of Mary

By Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Published February 18, 2026 at 2:18 PM EST
The Holy Family', circa 1888, (1914). The Virgin Mary breastfeeds the infant Jesus, as Joseph works at his carpentry bench. Painting in the Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam, Netherlands. From "Bibby's Annual 1914", edited by Joseph Bibby. [J. Bibby & Sons, London, 1914]. Artist Willy Martens.
The Print Collector
/
Getty Images
The Holy Family', circa 1888, (1914). The Virgin Mary breastfeeds the infant Jesus, as Joseph works at his carpentry bench. Painting in the Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam, Netherlands. From "Bibby's Annual 1914", edited by Joseph Bibby. [J. Bibby & Sons, London, 1914]. Artist Willy Martens.

Biblical scholar James Tabor says that Mary–the mother of Jesus–is “the best known, least known woman in history.” This hour, we’ll get to know Mary a little better and talk about why some people are obsessed with preserving her purity at the expense of her humanity. And, we talk with (The Reverend) Amey Victoria Adkins-Jones from Emory University about Mary mythology, The Black Madonna, and the myriad ways Mary is depicted in art and culture.

GUESTS:

MUSIC FEATURED (in order):

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this episode.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Stay Connected
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken