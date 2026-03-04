From Mr. Rogers to Minneapolis, what does it mean to be a 'neighbor'?
Do you know your neighbors? This hour, we take a look at the role of our neighbors in our lives. We explore the psychological and social benefits of neighbors, hear listener stories, and discuss the role of neighbors in times of crisis. Plus, a look at "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" and how he thought about neighbors and community building.
GUESTS:
- Julie Beck: Staff writer at The Atlantic and the creator of “The Friendship Files.”
- Tricia Wachtendorf: Director of the Disaster Research Center and a Professor of Sociology at the University of Delaware. She is also co-author of American Dunkirk: The Waterborne Evacuation of Manhattan on 9/11
- Daniel Cueto-Villalobos: Sociologist and doctoral candidate at the University of Minnesota
- Maxwell King: Author of The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers. His forthcoming book is Fire in the Night Sky: The Steel Mill Paintings of Aaron Gorson
Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.