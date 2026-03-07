© 2026 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Attention must be paid: A look at ‘Death of a Salesman’

By Jonathan McNicol
Published March 7, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
From left: Samuel H. Levine, Peter Jacobson, Adrianne Krstansky, and Michael Cullen in Hartford Stage's new production of 'Death of a Salesman.'
1 of 5  — Death of a Salesman at Hartford Stage
From left: Samuel H. Levine, Peter Jacobson, Adrianne Krstansky, and Michael Cullen in Hartford Stage’s new production of ‘Death of a Salesman.’
T Charles Erickson / Hartford Stage
Actor Peter Jacobson in Connecticut Public’s Studio Five on March 5, 2026.
2 of 5  — Peter Jacobson
Actor Peter Jacobson in Connecticut Public’s Studio Five on March 5, 2026.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
Hartford Stage’s artistic director, Melia Bensussen, in Connecticut Public’s Studio Five on March 5, 2026.
3 of 5  — Peter Jacobson
Hartford Stage’s artistic director, Melia Bensussen, in Connecticut Public’s Studio Five on March 5, 2026.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
Colin in Connecticut Public’s Studio Five on March 5, 2026.
4 of 5  — Peter Jacobson
Colin in Connecticut Public’s Studio Five on March 5, 2026.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
Actor Peter Jacobson in Connecticut Public’s Studio Five on March 5, 2026.
5 of 5  — Peter Jacobson
Actor Peter Jacobson in Connecticut Public’s Studio Five on March 5, 2026.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public

Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman premiered in 1949. It won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play. It’s been said that it’s “probably the most successful modern play ever published.”

This hour, with a new Broadway revival in previews, and with Peter Jacobson playing the title role in a new production at Hartford Stage, a look at Arthur Miller’s masterpiece of American drama, Death of a Salesman.

GUESTS:

  • Melia Bensussen: Artistic director at Hartford Stage and the director of their current production of Death of a Salesman
  • Peter Jacobson: An actor; he’s playing Willy Loman in Hartford Stage’s current production of Death of a Salesman
  • Stephen Marino: Founding editor of The Arthur Miller Journal and the author, most recently, of Arthur Miller’s New York: Visions of the City

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
