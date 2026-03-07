Attention must be paid: A look at ‘Death of a Salesman’

Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman premiered in 1949. It won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play. It’s been said that it’s “probably the most successful modern play ever published.”

This hour, with a new Broadway revival in previews, and with Peter Jacobson playing the title role in a new production at Hartford Stage, a look at Arthur Miller’s masterpiece of American drama, Death of a Salesman.

GUESTS:



Melia Bensussen: Artistic director at Hartford Stage and the director of their current production of Death of a Salesman

Artistic director at Hartford Stage and the director of their current production of Peter Jacobson: An actor; he’s playing Willy Loman in Hartford Stage’s current production of Death of a Salesman

An actor; he’s playing Willy Loman in Hartford Stage’s current production of Stephen Marino: Founding editor of The Arthur Miller Journal and the author, most recently, of Arthur Miller’s New York: Visions of the City

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.