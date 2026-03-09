© 2026 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

All calls: Marty the Robot is gonna kill Colin first chance he gets

By Jonathan McNicol
Published March 9, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
A photograph of an old phone at the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford, Connecticut.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public

We’ve been doing these shows where we don’t book any guests, where we fill the hour with your calls. And your calls have been interesting and surprising and amusing.

This hour, the conversation winds around to Anthropic, cataract surgery, the burrito vs. bowl debate, Saturday Night Live, the general unhappiness in the U.S., plastics … Anything. (Seemingly) everything.

These shows are fun for us, and they seem to be fun for you, too. So we did another one.

Music featured (in order):

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Dylan Reyes, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
