The backbone of rock and roll: The drummer

Ringo Starr. Charlie Watts. John Bonham. Hal Blaine. Moe Tucker. Dave Grohl. Lars Ulrich. Meg White. Tony Thompson. Questlove. Karen Carpenter. Sam Lay.

The list goes on.

This hour, a look at the backbone (and the backbeat) of rock and roll: the drummer.

GUESTS:



Jim Chapdelaine: An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers

An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers John Lingan: The author, most recently, of Backbeats: A History of Rock and Roll in Fifteen Drummers

The author, most recently, of Molly Sayles: A percussionist and music educator and the Official Drummer of The Colin McEnroe Show

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Colin McEnroe, Maegn Boone, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.