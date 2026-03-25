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The Colin McEnroe Show

What do rising measles cases say about public health and trust?

By Lily Tyson
Published March 25, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
A sign warning patients sits outside a mobile clinic offering free measles vaccinations on February 6, 2026 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The clinic offered MMR vaccinations as the South Carolina Department of Health reported 876 cases of measles earlier in the week, most centered in Spartanburg County.
Sean Rayford
/
Getty Images
A sign warning patients sits outside a mobile clinic offering free measles vaccinations on February 6, 2026 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The clinic offered MMR vaccinations as the South Carolina Department of Health reported 876 cases of measles earlier in the week, most centered in Spartanburg County.

This hour, we look at the spread of measles in the United States. And we talk to health and science communicators who are working to tell the story of that disease in new ways.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo: Director of the Pandemic Center at the Brown School of Public Health, and a Professor of Epidemiology
  • Brinda Adhikari: Award-winning executive producer, showrunner and journalist, who is Co-Host of the "Why Should I Trust You?" podcast
  • Teri Mills: Retired nurse educator, grandmother, and Board member and Vice President of Media for Grandparents for Vaccines

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

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Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts 'Generation Barney' and 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next'. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Lily Tyson