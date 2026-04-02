Demystifying the life, and legacy, of Henry David Thoreau

Henry David Thoreau is a bit of a polarizing figure. He has been both celebrated and criticized for his writing. He’s considered an inspirational figure for retreating to the woods, but mocked for his reliance on his mother during that same period.

This hour, in celebration of the new PBS documentary about the writer, we look at the life and legacy of Henry David Thoreau, and ask what his example can teach us about who is remembered and celebrated.

GUESTS:



Laura Dassow Walls : Professor emeritus of English at the University of Notre Dame and the author of Henry David Thoreau: A Life

: Professor emeritus of English at the University of Notre Dame and the author of Alex Beam : Author, journalist, and contributor to The Boston Globe

: Author, journalist, and contributor to Tracy Fullerton: Director of the Game Innovation Lab at the University of Southern California and the designer and director of Walden, A Game

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Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired on April 27, 2022.