How critics and creatives grapple with spoilers and plot twists, like those in 'The Drama'

There's a new movie starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson called 'The Drama' that is sparking a lot of discourse around spoilers, movie marketing, and what should be revealed in advance. This hour, we offer a few spoilers about the movie in order to talk about all of that. Plus, a look at plot twists.

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.