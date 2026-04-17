How critics and creatives grapple with spoilers and plot twists, like those in 'The Drama'
There's a new movie starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson called 'The Drama' that is sparking a lot of discourse around spoilers, movie marketing, and what should be revealed in advance. This hour, we offer a few spoilers about the movie in order to talk about all of that. Plus, a look at plot twists.
GUESTS:
- Olivia Montminy: A student at College of the Holy Cross
- Aisha Harris: Critic and host of Pop Culture Happy Hour at NPR. She is author of Wannabe: Reckonings with the Pop Culture that Shapes Me
- James Hanley: Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College.
- Vera Tobin: Associate professor of Cognitive Science at Case Western Reserve University. She is author of Elements of Surprise: Our Mental Limits and the Satisfactions of Plot
Music featured (in order):
- Don Giovanni, K. 527: Overture – W.A. Mozart as performed by Claudio Abbado and the Chamber Orchestra of Europe
- Unexpected – Jonah Platt
- Everybody Knows – Leonard Cohen
- Brilliant Disguise – Melissa Black
- Always the Last to Know – Del Amitri
- If I Knew Then – Johnny Mercer and the Pied Pipers
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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.