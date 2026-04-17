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The Colin McEnroe Show

How critics and creatives grapple with spoilers and plot twists, like those in 'The Drama'

By Lily Tyson
Published April 17, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
Robert Pattinson and Zendaya attend the premiere of "The Drama" on March 24, 2026 in Paris, France.
Stephane Cardinale
/
Corbis via Getty Images
Robert Pattinson and Zendaya attend the premiere of "The Drama" on March 24, 2026 in Paris, France.

There's a new movie starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson called 'The Drama' that is sparking a lot of discourse around spoilers, movie marketing, and what should be revealed in advance. This hour, we offer a few spoilers about the movie in order to talk about all of that. Plus, a look at plot twists.

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

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Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts 'Generation Barney' and 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next'. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Lily Tyson