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The Colin McEnroe Show

Occam’s razor makes the case for simplicity in a complex world

By Lily Tyson
Published April 29, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
Rear view of young man walking towards detour on red background
Klaus Vedfelt
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Occam’s razor states that “entities should not be multiplied beyond necessity.”

This hour: Occam’s razor — where the principle came from, how it impacts science, its role in medicine, and how it shapes our daily lives.

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Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired November 17, 2021, in a different form.

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Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts 'Generation Barney' and 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next'. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Lily Tyson