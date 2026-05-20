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The Colin McEnroe Show

We don't need politicians. Hélène Landemore makes the case

By Lily Tyson
Published May 20, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
FILE: Members of the commission applaud at the closing meeting of the Citizens' Convention on the End of Life ("Convention citoyenne sur la fin de vie"), at the Conseil economique, social et environnemental (CESE) in Paris on April 2, 2023. - A citizens' convention, which has gathered 184 randomly selected French citizens for regular meetings over the past three months, presents its final conclusions on April 2 over the issue of legalising euthanasia in France.
Julien De Rosa
/
AFP via Getty Images
Members of the commission applaud at the closing meeting of the Citizens' Convention on the End of Life ("Convention citoyenne sur la fin de vie"), at the Conseil economique, social et environnemental (CESE) in Paris on April 2, 2023. - A citizens' convention, which has gathered 184 randomly selected French citizens for regular meetings over the past three months, presents its final conclusions on April 2 over the issue of legalising euthanasia in France.

Do we really need politicians? What would our politics look like without them? These are some of the ideas that Yale political scientist Hélène Landemore explores in her work, including in the Connecticut Citizens’ Assembly, taking place this summer. Landemore joins us for the hour.

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

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Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts 'Generation Barney' and 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next'. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Lily Tyson