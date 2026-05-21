As ‘The Late Show’ ends, a look at the state of late-night comedy
Stephen Colbert’s nearly-11-year run on The Late Show comes to an end tonight. And The Late Show’s nearly-33-year run on CBS comes to an end tonight, too.
This hour, as the late-night TV landscape rejiggers itself, a look at the state and future of late-night comedy.
Plus: A look at the FCC’s crusade against ABC (and, seemingly, Jimmy Kimmel). And: the banal horror of Jimmy Fallon.
GUESTS:
- Eric Deggans: Critic-at-large at NPR, and he writes the Switching Codes Substack
- Jon Greenaway: A writer and podcaster and the author of Capitalism: A Horror Story — Gothic Marxism and the Dark Side of the Radical Imagination
- Jason Zinoman: Critic at large for the culture section of The New York Times, where he writes the On Comedy column
Music featured (in order):
- Lost in a Wonderland – SNL Band
- The Party’s Over – Nat King Cole
- Colbert – Pivot Gang
- ABC – Jackson 5
- The FCC Song (from Family Guy) – Cast of Family Guy
- Only A Fool Would Say That – Steely Dan
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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.