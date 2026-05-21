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The Colin McEnroe Show

As ‘The Late Show’ ends, a look at the state of late-night comedy

By Jonathan McNicol
Published May 21, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
An empty sidewalk outside the Ed Sullivan Theater, home to the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Joel Carillet
/
iStock / Getty Images
The marquee at the Ed Sullivan Theater on Broadway in Manhattan.

Stephen Colbert’s nearly-11-year run on The Late Show comes to an end tonight. And The Late Show’s nearly-33-year run on CBS comes to an end tonight, too.

Stephen Colbert attends the 51st Chaplin Award Gala honoring George Clooney at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on April 27, 2026 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris
/
FLC / Getty Images
Stephen Colbert attends the 51st Chaplin Award Gala honoring George Clooney at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on April 27, 2026 in New York City.

This hour, as the late-night TV landscape rejiggers itself, a look at the state and future of late-night comedy.

Plus: A look at the FCC’s crusade against ABC (and, seemingly, Jimmy Kimmel). And: the banal horror of Jimmy Fallon.

GUESTS:

Music featured (in order):

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

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Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol