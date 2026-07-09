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The Colin McEnroe Show

If you're bored, are you boring? A look at boredom in all its forms

By Lily Tyson
Published July 9, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
In the Cafe Oil painting by Dutch painter Jan Moerman b. 1820 d. 1896.
Pierre Bourgogne
/
Fine Art Photographic / Getty Images
In the Cafe Oil painting by Dutch painter Jan Moerman b. 1820 d. 1896.

How often are you bored nowadays? This hour we take a look at the psychology of boredom to learn what's happening in our minds when we're bored, and if there's any benefit to it. Plus, a look at boredom through history and literature. And, what makes a movie boring?

GUESTS:

Music featured (in order):

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

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Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts 'Generation Barney' and 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next'. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Lily Tyson