If you're bored, are you boring? A look at boredom in all its forms

How often are you bored nowadays? This hour we take a look at the psychology of boredom to learn what's happening in our minds when we're bored, and if there's any benefit to it. Plus, a look at boredom through history and literature. And, what makes a movie boring?

GUESTS:



James Danckert : A Professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Waterloo. He is co-author of Out of My Skull: The Psychology of Boredom

: A Professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Waterloo. He is co-author of Peter Toohey: A Professor of Classics at the University of Calgary, and author of books including Boredom: A Lively History

A Professor of Classics at the University of Calgary, and author of books including Mary Mann: The College Archivist at The Cooper Union, and the author of Yawn: Adventures in Boredom

The College Archivist at The Cooper Union, and the author of David Edelstein: America’s Greatest Living Film Critic

Music featured (in order):



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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.