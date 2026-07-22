Fleshing out the truth about fruit, from sweetness and seasonality to the apple in Eden

This hour, we explore the history and economy of fruits, from the strange to the inedible. Plus, we interrogate what it means for fruits to be seasonal, and why the berries in your supermarket aisle might be tasteless!

Additionally: why do we think of the Forbidden Fruit as an apple?

GUESTS:



Lee Reich : Author of several gardening books, including “Fruit: From the USDA Pomological Watercolor Collection” and “Uncommon Fruits for Every Garden”

Author of several gardening books, including “Fruit: From the USDA Pomological Watercolor Collection” and “Uncommon Fruits for Every Garden” Evan Lentz: Commercial Fruit Production Specialist and Educator at the University of Connecticut Extension.

Commercial Fruit Production Specialist and Educator at the University of Connecticut Extension. Azzan Yadin-Israel: Professor of Jewish Studies at Rutgers University and the author of “Temptation Transformed: The Story of How the Forbidden Fruit Became an Apple”.

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.