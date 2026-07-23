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The Colin McEnroe Show

The Poet Laureate of Rock ’n’ Roll: A look at Bob Dylan

By Jonathan McNicol
Published July 23, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
Bob Dylan at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards
Christopher Polk
/
Getty Images North America
Bob Dylan onstage (with guitarist Charlie Sexton) in 2012.

Bob Dylan turned 85 years old in May. His first album, 1962’s Bob Dylan, is in its 65th year on record store shelves.

We’re at a point where, for most of us, there has simply never been a popular culture in which Dylan wasn’t a towering figure whose influence seems to touch, well, everything.

This hour, a look at Bob Dylan at 85.

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Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired May 20, 2021.

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Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol