The Poet Laureate of Rock ’n’ Roll: A look at Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan turned 85 years old in May. His first album, 1962’s Bob Dylan, is in its 65th year on record store shelves.

We’re at a point where, for most of us, there has simply never been a popular culture in which Dylan wasn’t a towering figure whose influence seems to touch, well, everything.

This hour, a look at Bob Dylan at 85.

GUESTS:



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Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired May 20, 2021.