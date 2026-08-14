The Nose looks at ‘One Night Only’ and ‘Two People Exchanging Saliva’

Note: This episode contains strong language.

One Night Only is an R-rated dystopian sci-fi sex comedy rom-com. But then, what movie isn’t an R-rated dystopian sci-fi sex comedy rom-com, really? It is directed by Will Gluck (who also directed Anyone but You and Easy A and other things). It has grossed $7.4 million over its first six days in theaters, and it’s in danger of becoming a box office bomb.

And: “Two People Exchanging Saliva (Deux personnes échangeant de la salive)” is a black-and-white French-language absurdist comedy-drama short film written and directed by Alexandre Singh and Natalia Mistreata. It won this year’s Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film.

And finally: The Atlantic says there’s an “eroticism shortage.” And that feels right. Right? And so what’s that all about?

GUESTS:



RS Benedict: A writer and bureaucrat whose fiction and non-fiction has been published in the New Haven Review , Fangoria , Current Affairs , and a bunch of other places

A writer and bureaucrat whose fiction and non-fiction has been published in the , , , and a bunch of other places Irene Papoulis: Taught writing for a long time at Trinity College

Taught writing for a long time at Trinity College Lindsay Lee Wallace: A writer and journalist whose latest work includes the cover stories for the four most recent issues of Bat Conservation International’s Bats magazine

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Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.