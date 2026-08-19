Clearing up the mystery of meteorology
What's a dew point? Why is my weather app wrong all the time? Should I be worried about a Super El Niño? This hour, we explore the mysteries of the weather while checking in on the state of modern meteorology.
Plus: How does literature teach us about the changing weather?
GUESTS:
- Kristine Harper: Meteorologist, oceanographer, and science educator turned historian of science at the University of Copenhagen
- Matthew Cappucci: Senior Meteorologist at MyRadar and Meteorologist at CapitalWeather.com
- Amy Brady: Author of Ice: From Mixed Drinks to Skating Rinks – A Cool History of a Hot Commodity. She is also the former executive director and publisher of Orion magazine, a contributing editor for Scientific American, and coeditor of the anthology The World as We Knew It: Dispatches from a Changing Climate.
Music featured (in order):
- Teen Town – Weather Report
- Storm Warning – Bonnie Raitt
- Pennies from Heaven – Emilie-Claire Barlow
- Isn’t This a Lovely Day? – Dana Lauren
- Heatwave – Martha Reeves and the Vandelas
- After the Rain Has Fallen – Sting
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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.