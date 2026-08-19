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Arts & Culture
The Colin McEnroe Show

Clearing up the mystery of meteorology

By Isaac Moss,
Lily Tyson
Published August 19, 2026 at 11:08 AM EDT
Rotating Supercell at Sunset in New Mexico.
Jeremy Woodhouse
/
Mint Images RF / Getty Images
Rotating Supercell at Sunset in New Mexico.

What's a dew point? Why is my weather app wrong all the time? Should I be worried about a Super El Niño? This hour, we explore the mysteries of the weather while checking in on the state of modern meteorology.

Plus: How does literature teach us about the changing weather?

GUESTS:

Music featured (in order):

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

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Isaac Moss
Isaac Moss is a producer for Connecticut Public’s "The Colin McEnroe Show." She loves writing about science, agriculture and adventures in your backyard. In her free time, she can be found gardening, cooking and embarking on epic quests. Reach her at imoss@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Isaac Moss
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts 'Generation Barney' and 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next'. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Lily Tyson