Clearing up the mystery of meteorology

What's a dew point? Why is my weather app wrong all the time? Should I be worried about a Super El Niño? This hour, we explore the mysteries of the weather while checking in on the state of modern meteorology.

Plus: How does literature teach us about the changing weather?

GUESTS:



Music featured (in order):



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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.