Colin and Dylan tell you what the song of the summer should have been

As the you sit contemplating the end of long summer days, you might find yourself wondering: what was the song of the summer? And what should have been?

To help fill that void in your life, Colin sits down with technical producer Dylan Reyes to form the public radio supergroup CG/WLM (cranky guys who like music) and talk about what they’re listening to and what song they think should have won the season.

GUEST:



Dylan Reyes: Technical producer, assistant director of radio operations at Connecticut Public

Music featured (in order):



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Colin McEnroe contributed to this show.