© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

Anti-vaccine rhetoric has hit the campaign trail

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published August 28, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT
Protestors outside the capital building raised chants of "no more masks" and "free our children" while inside Governor Lamont delivered an address on the current state of Connecticut.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Protestors outside the capital building raised chants of "no more masks" and "free our children" while inside Governor Lamont delivered an address on the current state of Connecticut.

During a recent speech given by former President Donald Trump, he promised that, if elected, he would cut federal funding for any schools with a vaccine or mask mandate.

His promises highlight the continued politicization of CDC-recommended public health best-practices.

This hour, we look at anti-vaccine rhetoric and how it impacts communities in Connecticut and beyond.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
The Wheelhouse 2024 Election
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse, hosted by Frankie Graziano. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.


See stories by Chloe Wynne
Related Content