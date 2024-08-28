Anti-vaccine rhetoric has hit the campaign trail

During a recent speech given by former President Donald Trump, he promised that, if elected, he would cut federal funding for any schools with a vaccine or mask mandate.

His promises highlight the continued politicization of CDC-recommended public health best-practices.

This hour, we look at anti-vaccine rhetoric and how it impacts communities in Connecticut and beyond.

GUESTS:

Sujata Srinivasan , Senior Health Reporter, CT Public

, Senior Health Reporter, Dylan Scott , Senior Correspondent and Editor covering global health, Vox

, Senior Correspondent and Editor covering global health, Gregg Gonsalves , Associate Professor or Epidemiology, Yale School of Public Health

