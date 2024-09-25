Election 2024: Connecticut's 1st Congressional District

We’re kicking off a series of candidate interviews today on The Wheelhouse.

For the next few weeks, we'll be talking with Republicans and Democrats, incumbents and challengers, in Connecticut's congressional districts. Each candidate will have an equal amount of time to talk one-on-one with host Frankie Graziano, followed by some analysis from our guest panelists.

This hour, we ask candidates for Connecticut’s 1st congressional district where they stand on the issues: Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.) and challenger, Republican Jim Griffin.

GUESTS:



Rep. John Larson , (D-Conn.)

, Jim Griffin , seeking election for Connecticut’s 1st congressional district

, seeking election for Connecticut’s 1st congressional district Mark Pazniokas , Capitol bureau chief and a co-founder of CT Mirror

, Capitol bureau chief and a co-founder of Susan Raff , Chief political reporter, WFSB Eyewitness News Ch. 3

Provided (L-R) Democrat John Larson and Republican Jim Griffin

