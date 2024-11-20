© 2024 Connecticut Public

Trump gained ground across the U.S., including in blue Connecticut

By Chloe Wynne,
Frankie Graziano
Published November 20, 2024 at 7:15 AM EST
Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election marked a better showing for the former president than the last time he ran back in 2020.

So far in Connecticut–even though he didn’t capture the state’s seven electoral votes–Trump has collected 21,253 more votes than he did four years ago. That’s according to the Connecticut Secretary of the State’s office.

Today on the Wheelhouse, a panel of experts analyze Trump’s gains in Connecticut.

GUESTS:

  • Jim Haddadin: Investigative editor, Connecticut Public’s The Accountability Project
  • Maysoon Khan: Investigative reporter, Connecticut Public’s The Accountability Project
  • Ebong Udoma: Senior reporter, WSHU
  • John Moritz: State reporter, Hearst Connecticut Media
  • Alex Putterman: Reporter, Hearst Connecticut Media

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for <i>The Wheelhouse </i>and<i> Where We Live</i>. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, <i>Admissible: Shreds of Evidence</i>, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at <i>inewsource</i>, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.<br/>
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
