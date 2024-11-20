Trump gained ground across the U.S., including in blue Connecticut
Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election marked a better showing for the former president than the last time he ran back in 2020.
So far in Connecticut–even though he didn’t capture the state’s seven electoral votes–Trump has collected 21,253 more votes than he did four years ago. That’s according to the Connecticut Secretary of the State’s office.
Today on the Wheelhouse, a panel of experts analyze Trump’s gains in Connecticut.
GUESTS:
- Jim Haddadin: Investigative editor, Connecticut Public’s The Accountability Project
- Maysoon Khan: Investigative reporter, Connecticut Public’s The Accountability Project
- Ebong Udoma: Senior reporter, WSHU
- John Moritz: State reporter, Hearst Connecticut Media
- Alex Putterman: Reporter, Hearst Connecticut Media
The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.