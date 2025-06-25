Puerto Rican music and politics are tightly linked. A new Yale course on Bad Bunny explores why

This fall, students at Yale University will take a course called “Bad Bunny: Musical Aesthetics and Politics.”

Bad Bunny, born on the island of Puerto Rico as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, isn’t the first Latino musician to weave activism into his work. Regarding the Yale class, Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone magazine “I have in the back of my mind that I want to do big things and make a difference, but I do it for myself.”

“I don’t do it hoping that at some point, they’ll offer classes about me at universities,” he said.

Today on The Wheelhouse, how politics and music intersect on the island next door.

GUESTS:



Albert Laguna, Associate professor of American Studies, Yale University

Rachel Iacovone, Puerto Rican communities reporter, CT Public

Petra Rivera-Rideau, Associate Professor of American Studies, Wellesley College

La Gata, Multimedia Artist and Historian

Charles Venator Santiago, Associate professor in the departments of political science and El Instituto, University of Connecticut

