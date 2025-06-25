© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Puerto Rican music and politics are tightly linked. A new Yale course on Bad Bunny explores why

Published June 25, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE: Bad Bunny performs at KFC YUM! Center on April 22, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Stephen J. Cohen
/
Getty Images
FILE: Bad Bunny performs at KFC YUM! Center on April 22, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky.

This fall, students at Yale University will take a course called “Bad Bunny: Musical Aesthetics and Politics.”

Bad Bunny, born on the island of Puerto Rico as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, isn’t the first Latino musician to weave activism into his work. Regarding the Yale class, Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone magazine “I have in the back of my mind that I want to do big things and make a difference, but I do it for myself.”

“I don’t do it hoping that at some point, they’ll offer classes about me at universities,” he said.

Today on The Wheelhouse, how politics and music intersect on the island next door.

GUESTS:

