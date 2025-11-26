© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Irshad Manji’s tips for celebrating with civility during polarizing times

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe WynneRobyn Doyon-Aitken
Published November 26, 2025 at 9:00 AM EST
When stressful conversations about politics are “on the table” this holiday season, how can we stay engaged with family members who have totally different views from our own? This week on The Wheelhouse, Professor Irshad Manji talks with us about how people can apply her "Five Skills of Moral Courage" to build trust and respect with people we want to have positive relationships with, regardless of politics.

Irshad Manji is the founder of Moral Courage College and author of three books: "Allah, Liberty and Love" and "The Trouble with Islam Today," and her latest book is "Don’t Label Me: An Incredible Conversation for Divided Times."

GUEST:
Irshad Manji: Professor and founder of Moral Courage College and author of Don’t Label Me: An Incredible Conversation for Divided Times.

This episode originally aired on November 27, 2024.

Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
