Blumenthal calls federal loan caps for prospective nurse practitioners and doctors ‘stupid’

The federal Republican tax and spending plan signed into law in July has ramifications for students seeking professional degrees in 2026 and beyond.

There will be caps on federal loans for prospective nurse practitioners and doctors, a move U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) calls “ stupid ” as he said there’s already a shortage of nurses in the field.

This hour, we’ll ask Blumenthal about loan caps for students seeking professional degrees – and ask if lawmakers are bracing for another federal government shutdown at the end of the month?

