The Wheelhouse

Blumenthal calls federal loan caps for prospective nurse practitioners and doctors ‘stupid’

By Frankie Graziano
Published January 7, 2026 at 7:15 AM EST
FILE: Senator Richard Blumenthal speaks at the State Office Building as The Supreme Court in Hartford, Connecticut on March 26, 2024.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Senator Richard Blumenthal speaks at the State Office Building as The Supreme Court in Hartford, Connecticut on March 26, 2024.

The federal Republican tax and spending plan signed into law in July has ramifications for students seeking professional degrees in 2026 and beyond.

There will be caps on federal loans for prospective nurse practitioners and doctors, a move U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) calls “stupid” as he said there’s already a shortage of nurses in the field.

This hour, we’ll ask Blumenthal about loan caps for students seeking professional degrees – and ask if lawmakers are bracing for another federal government shutdown at the end of the month?

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano