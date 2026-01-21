© 2026 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

ICE enforcement and how the people are responding in 2026

By Frankie Graziano,
Talei Ricketson
Published January 21, 2026 at 7:15 AM EST
FILE: Protestors block a car believed to be driven by ICE agents escorting a detainee as it exits Hartford’s Federal Building, January 8, 2026. Hundreds of protestors had gathered around the building for a vigil and protest against the killing of Renee Nicole Macklin Good in Minneapolis, Wednesday, January 07, by ICE agents.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Protestors block a car believed to be driven by ICE agents escorting a detainee as it exits Hartford’s Federal Building, January 8, 2026. Hundreds of protestors had gathered around the building for a vigil and protest against the killing of Renee Nicole Macklin Good in Minneapolis, Wednesday, January 07, by ICE agents.

Civilians and federal ICE agents are clashing from Hartford to Minneapolis.

Federal officials are amping up enforcement efforts – and rhetoric – in the wake of several shootings in Minnesota at the hands of federal ICE agents.

How are protesters and journalists responding?

Today on The Wheelhouse, government accountability and transparency in 2026.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Talei Ricketson
Talei Ricketson is a temporary producer for The Wheelhouse for spring 2026. She was a Talk Show Production Intern for fall 2025. Reach her at tricketson@ctpublic.org.
