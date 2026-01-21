ICE enforcement and how the people are responding in 2026
Civilians and federal ICE agents are clashing from Hartford to Minneapolis.
Federal officials are amping up enforcement efforts – and rhetoric – in the wake of several shootings in Minnesota at the hands of federal ICE agents.
How are protesters and journalists responding?
Today on The Wheelhouse, government accountability and transparency in 2026.
GUESTS:
- Elana Bildner, staff attorney, ACLU-CT
- Gloria J. Browne-Marshall, author and professor of constitutional law, John Jay College of Criminal Justice
- Elisa Lees Muñoz, executive director, International Women’s Media Foundation
- Miles Pinsof-Berlowitz, co editor-in-chief, The Wesleyan Argus
- Thomas Lyons, co editor-in-chief, The Wesleyan Argus
- Janhavi Munde, managing editor, The Wesleyan Argus
