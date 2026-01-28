In Tony Award-winning 'Suffs,' fight for the 19th Amendment sings

“Suffs,” the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical about history-making women, is coming to Hartford.

From Jan. 27 to Feb. 1, the people behind “Suffs” say they’ll highlight themes of the past that are still relevant today including grassroots activism, race, gender and class dynamics.

Producers of "Suffs" say it isn’t some “dry history lesson,” but a high-energy, rousing experience saluting the powerful American women who fought for the right to vote.

Today on The Wheelhouse, meet Danyel Fulton, the actor that plays journalist Ida B. Wells. And we'll explore the suffragist movement in Connecticut.

GUESTS:

Danyel Fulton , actor/singer, “Suffs”

, actor/singer, “Suffs” Rachel Sussman , creative producer, “Suffs”

, creative producer, “Suffs” Natalie Belanger , public programs manager, Connecticut Museum of Culture and History



