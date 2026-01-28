© 2026 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

In Tony Award-winning 'Suffs,' fight for the 19th Amendment sings

By Frankie Graziano,
Talei Ricketson
Published January 28, 2026 at 7:15 AM EST
Danyel Fulton (center) performs as Ida B. Wells in the First National Touring Company of SUFFS.
Danyel Fulton (center) performs as Ida B. Wells in the First National Touring Company of SUFFS.

“Suffs,” the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical about history-making women, is coming to Hartford.

From Jan. 27 to Feb. 1, the people behind “Suffs” say they’ll highlight themes of the past that are still relevant today including grassroots activism, race, gender and class dynamics.

Producers of "Suffs" say it isn’t some “dry history lesson,” but a high-energy, rousing experience saluting the powerful American women who fought for the right to vote.

Today on The Wheelhouse, meet Danyel Fulton, the actor that plays journalist Ida B. Wells. And we'll explore the suffragist movement in Connecticut.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Talei Ricketson
Talei Ricketson is a temporary producer for The Wheelhouse for spring 2026. She was a Talk Show Production Intern for fall 2025. Reach her at tricketson@ctpublic.org.
