The debate over a plan to ‘SAVE America’ is heating up

By Frankie Graziano,
Talei Ricketson
Published February 25, 2026 at 7:15 AM EST
FILE: Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) speaks during a "Only Citizens Vote" bus tour rally on passing the SAVE Act at Upper Senate Park outside the U.S. Capitol on September 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or SAVE Act, would mandate proof of U.S. citizenship to register for federal elections, a move supporters argue is needed to secure voter rolls while opponents say it risks blocking eligible Americans from casting ballots.
Kent Nishimura
/
Getty Images
FILE: Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) speaks during a "Only Citizens Vote" bus tour rally on passing the SAVE Act at Upper Senate Park outside the U.S. Capitol on September 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or SAVE Act, would mandate proof of U.S. citizenship to register for federal elections, a move supporters argue is needed to secure voter rolls while opponents say it risks blocking eligible Americans from casting ballots.

A plan sponsored by President Donald Trump to overhaul national voting laws ahead of the 2026 midterms is back in Congress.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) called the SAVE America Act and its recent passage in the U.S. House a “critical step toward restoring election integrity.” But detractors, like U.S. Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.), said the plan would make it harder for millions of Americans to vote.

Today on The Wheelhouse, the impact on voters, if the SAVE America Act passes. Also on the show, U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) responds to Trump’s State of the Union address and gives the latest on the ongoing debate about government funding and immigration reform.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Talei Ricketson
Talei Ricketson is a temporary producer for The Wheelhouse for spring 2026. She was a Talk Show Production Intern for fall 2025. Reach her at tricketson@ctpublic.org.
