The debate over a plan to ‘SAVE America’ is heating up

A plan sponsored by President Donald Trump to overhaul national voting laws ahead of the 2026 midterms is back in Congress.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) called the SAVE America Act and its recent passage in the U.S. House a “ critical step toward restoring election integrity .” But detractors, like U.S. Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.), said the plan would make it harder for millions of Americans to vote.

Today on The Wheelhouse, the impact on voters, if the SAVE America Act passes. Also on the show, U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) responds to Trump’s State of the Union address and gives the latest on the ongoing debate about government funding and immigration reform.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.