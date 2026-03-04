CT high schooler on why protesting ICE matters

Across Connecticut, some students are joining a national movement to protest federal immigration crackdowns.

Students from Classical Magnet School in Hartford poured out of the classroom and onto the streets in February, holding up signs like “ICE OUT” to passing cars.

The demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement are happening in places like Hartford, Tampa and Northern Virginia in the weeks since federal agents killed two Americans in Minneapolis.

This hour, we’re discussing student protests and other ways young people are engaging in civics. We'll also get the latest on the developing conflict in Iran and the Middle East.

Guests:



U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney (D-Conn.)

Gina Chace, assistant principal, CREC Academy of Aerospace and Engineering

Emme Miller, student, Classical Magnet School

Annmarie Timmins , senior reporter on youth and education, NHPR

, senior reporter on youth and education, NHPR Chris Doyle, history teacher, Avon Old Farms



