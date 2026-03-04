© 2026 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

CT high schooler on why protesting ICE matters

By Frankie Graziano,
Talei Ricketson
Published March 4, 2026 at 7:15 AM EST
FILE: Students have come to join protests across Connecticut and the United States as ICE arrests have come home to affect their daily lives. A line of students who wear chains and have blood painted on their hands. They and other protesters gathered to demand the return of Esdrás, a rising Junior at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven, on July 30, 2025. Esdrás was detained by ICE while at work the week before.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Across Connecticut, some students are joining a national movement to protest federal immigration crackdowns.

Students from Classical Magnet School in Hartford poured out of the classroom and onto the streets in February, holding up signs like “ICE OUT” to passing cars.

The demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement are happening in places like Hartford, Tampa and Northern Virginia in the weeks since federal agents killed two Americans in Minneapolis.

This hour, we’re discussing student protests and other ways young people are engaging in civics. We'll also get the latest on the developing conflict in Iran and the Middle East.

Guests:

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Talei Ricketson
Talei Ricketson is a temporary producer for The Wheelhouse for spring 2026. She was a Talk Show Production Intern for fall 2025. Reach her at tricketson@ctpublic.org.
