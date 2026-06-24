Bad Bunny continues to be a hook for scholarly conversations on the U.S. colonization of Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny’s engagement feeds political discourse. The “King of Latin Trap” didn’t shy away from calling out President Donald Trump on Late Night TV following Hurricane Maria. And Bad Bunny’s political statements continued at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show .

And now, a new book written by Vanessa Díaz and Petra Rivera-Rideau , “P FKN R: How Bad Bunny Became The Global Voice of The Puerto Rican Resistance,” has us once again talking about Puerto Rico and politics.

Guests:

Vanessa Díaz , associate professor of Chicana & Latino Studies,Loyola Marymount University

, associate professor of Chicana & Latino Studies,Loyola Marymount University Petra Rivera-Rideau , associate professor of American Studies,Wellesley College

, associate professor of American Studies,Wellesley College Rachel Iacovone , Puerto Rican communities reporter, Connecticut Public



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