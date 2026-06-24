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The Wheelhouse

How Bad Bunny became the global voice of the Puerto Rican resistance

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published June 24, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
File: Bad Bunny performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.
Kevin Mazurs/RocNation
/
Getty Images
File: Bad Bunny performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.

Bad Bunny continues to be a hook for scholarly conversations on the U.S. colonization of Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny’s engagement feeds political discourse. The “King of Latin Trap” didn’t shy away from calling out President Donald Trump on Late Night TV following Hurricane Maria. And Bad Bunny’s political statements continued at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

And now, a new book written by Vanessa Díaz and Petra Rivera-Rideau, “P FKN R: How Bad Bunny Became The Global Voice of The Puerto Rican Resistance,” has us once again talking about Puerto Rico and politics.

Guests:

  • Vanessa Díaz, associate professor of Chicana & Latino Studies,Loyola Marymount University
  • Petra Rivera-Rideau, associate professor of American Studies,Wellesley College
  • Rachel Iacovone, Puerto Rican communities reporter, Connecticut Public

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The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne