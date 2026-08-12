The Trump administration has changed federal student loan policy. Here’s what you should know

The U.S. Department of Education has updated its federal student loan guidance as changes involving college debt policy from the One Big, Beautiful Bill Act took effect July 1.

U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon has said that American taxpayers should no longer pay for other people’s student loans.

But the changes, according to NPR , will limit the amount of programs available to borrowers. And they’ll cap loans for grad students.

Today on The Wheelhouse, what borrowers should know ahead of the 2026-2027 academic year.

Guests:

Ayelet Sheffey , senior education reporter, Business Insider

, senior education reporter, Business Insider Betsy Mayotte , president and founder, The Institute of Student Loan Advisors

, president and founder, The Institute of Student Loan Advisors Michelle Jarvis-Lettman , student loan ombudsperson, State of Connecticut



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