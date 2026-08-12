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The Wheelhouse

The Trump administration has changed federal student loan policy. Here’s what you should know

By Chloe Wynne,
Frankie Graziano
Published August 12, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., on May 17, 2018. President Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022 that many Americans can have up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven.
Seth Wenig
/
AP
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., on May 17, 2018. President Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022 that many Americans can have up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven.

The U.S. Department of Education has updated its federal student loan guidance as changes involving college debt policy from the One Big, Beautiful Bill Act took effect July 1.

U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon has said that American taxpayers should no longer pay for other people’s student loans.

But the changes, according to NPR, will limit the amount of programs available to borrowers. And they’ll cap loans for grad students.

Today on The Wheelhouse, what borrowers should know ahead of the 2026-2027 academic year.

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The Wheelhouse
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano