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The Wheelhouse

What the primaries tell us about November midterms

By Chloe Wynne,
Frankie Graziano
Published September 2, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE: Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner speaks at his Primary Election event on June 9, 2026 in Blue Hill, Maine. Platner is the presumptive Democratic nominee and will face incumbent Sen. Collins (R-ME) for Maine's U.S. Senate seat in the general election.
CJ Gunther
/
Getty Images
FILE: Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner speaks at his primary election event on June 9, 2026 in Blue Hill, Maine. Platner later dropped out of the race; Troy Jackson will face incumbent Sen. Collins for Maine's U.S. Senate seat in the general election.

The 2026 midterm elections are still weeks away, but voters are already sending signals about what November could look like.

Across the country, primary races are testing the strength of party establishments, the appeal of moderate candidates and the enthusiasm of Democratic and Republican voters.

This hour, we explore what’s happening in states from Maine to Michigan, and what those contests reveal about the broader political landscape.

Plus, what both parties need to do between now and November to turn primary results into general election wins.

Guests:

Are you thinking about 2026 midterm elections? Help shape our election coverage by filling out this survey.

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast "Generation: Gilmore Girls." Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano