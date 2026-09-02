What the primaries tell us about November midterms

The 2026 midterm elections are still weeks away, but voters are already sending signals about what November could look like.

Across the country, primary races are testing the strength of party establishments, the appeal of moderate candidates and the enthusiasm of Democratic and Republican voters.

This hour, we explore what’s happening in states from Maine to Michigan, and what those contests reveal about the broader political landscape.

Plus, what both parties need to do between now and November to turn primary results into general election wins.

Guests:

Liz Goodwin , national political reporter for The Washington Post

, national political reporter for The Washington Post Alec Hernández , politics reporter, POLITICO

, politics reporter, POLITICO Andy Sullivan , politics and policy reporter, Reuters

Are you thinking about 2026 midterm elections? Help shape our election coverage by filling out this survey .

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