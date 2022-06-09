© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Unpacking the impossible standards of beauty culture

Published June 9, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT
Botox needle touching forehead
Med Spa
/
Botox/injectables

Beauty standards change with each generation, but today’s standards of beauty seem to be more unachievable than ever.

Today, we talk about how the beauty industry and its influencers are causing a rise in cosmetic surgeries.

Beauty reporter Jessica DeFino joins us. She writes the “Unpublishable," a beauty critical newsletter.

Think about the type of beauty products you consume. What influences you?

GUESTS:

  • Jessica DeFino - Freelance Beauty Reporter and writer of the Unpublishable Newsletter
  • Alka Menon - Assistant Professor of Sociology at Yale University
Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil