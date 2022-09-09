© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

In sci-fi novel about climate collapse in Connecticut, Tochi Onyebuchi locates hope in the local

Published September 9, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT
Katie Pellico
Connecticut Public Radio
Author Tochi Onyebuchi's latest book plays out a near-future climate apocalypse in his home of New Haven.

When we hear about the climate crisis, it can often be framed as a future or somehow distant dilemma. But environmental justice advocates point to the many ways present-day discriminatory practices and policies have resulted in stark instances of environmental racism here in the U.S.

One acclaimed Connecticut author is using his latest work of science fiction to reframe the climate crisis as inherently local, all while confronting issues of race, class, and gentrification.

Tochi Onyebuchi’s Goliath envisions his home of New Haven in the not-to-distant future, ravaged by climate crisis and abandoned by the mostly-white class of people who can afford it. Like his previous work of fiction, Riot Baby, Goliath carries pressing real-world implications.

This hour, he joins us to discuss.

GUESTS:

  • Tochi Onyebuchi: Author, Goliath; Winner, New England Book Award; Finalist, Hugo, Nebula, Locus, and NAACP Image Award

Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and walks with her dog Sonny.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
