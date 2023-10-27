Navigating the aftermath of a concussion

There’s a stereotypical depiction of concussions in movies and TV shows: someone - often an athlete, gets hit in the head, falls down, and everyone crowds around them and asks them if they know what day it is. Then, the patient spends the next two weeks lying alone in the dark. But in recent years, we have developed a new understanding about concussions -- how they happen, their severity, and how best to treat them.

We hear from Dr. Bulent Omay, the Chief of Neurotrauma at the Yale School of Medicine. We also hear from a practicing physical therapist who specializes in brain injury treatment. And we learn about Concussion Box, a non-profit dedicated to supporting traumatic brain injury (TBI) patients.

Have you ever had a concussion? How did it affect you then, and is it still impacting you today? We want to hear from you.

Dr. Bulent Omay: Chief of Neurotrauma at the Yale School of Medicine.

a practicing physical therapist Eliana Bloomfield: Wesleyan undergrad student and founder of ConcussionBox, a non-profit that aims to support people experiencing concussions

