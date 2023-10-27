© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Navigating the aftermath of a concussion

By Kay Perkins,
Catherine Shen
Published October 27, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT
Concussions from domestic violence are sometimes overlooked in patient care.

There’s a stereotypical depiction of concussions in movies and TV shows: someone - often an athlete, gets hit in the head, falls down, and everyone crowds around them and asks them if they know what day it is. Then, the patient spends the next two weeks lying alone in the dark. But in recent years, we have developed a new understanding about concussions -- how they happen, their severity, and how best to treat them.

We hear from Dr. Bulent Omay, the Chief of Neurotrauma at the Yale School of Medicine. We also hear from a practicing physical therapist who specializes in brain injury treatment. And we learn about Concussion Box, a non-profit dedicated to supporting traumatic brain injury (TBI) patients.

Have you ever had a concussion? How did it affect you then, and is it still impacting you today? We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Bulent Omay: Chief of Neurotrauma at the Yale School of Medicine.
  • Dr. Vanessa Cornwell Chiu: a practicing physical therapist
  • Eliana Bloomfield: Wesleyan undergrad student and founder of ConcussionBox, a non-profit that aims to support people experiencing concussions

Connecticut’s domestic violence resource and information line is (888) 774-2900 or www.CTSafeConnect.org

Corrected: September 11, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT
A previous version of this article listed Dr. Bulent Omay as the Chief of Neurotrauma and Neurosurgery at the Yale School of Medicine. He is the Chief of Neurotrauma within the Neurosurgery Department.
Kay Perkins
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
