Think of it as a tool: Artificial Intelligence in education

There have been a lot of things that have revolutionized how educators teach in the classrooms. Things like Wikipedia, Google and even calculators have caused temporary panic in the education space.

Now that ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence tools are becoming a central part of our everyday lives, some educators are scrambling to rethink their curriculum. If you ask the artificial intelligence app, ChatGPT, to write you a 500 page essay on the themes in Moby Dick, in a matter of seconds, you’ll have a well written paper.

Even further, you can even tell ChatGPT “write me a 500 word essay on the themes of Moby Dick, in the voice of a 10th grader” and the essay will reflect the tone and language of the average 15 year old.

When ChatGPT was first released, we took a deep dive into AI ethics and learned how it might education. And today, we get an update and we talk to teachers around the state and hear how they are actuallyutilizingAI in the classroom.

GUESTS:



Jeff Young: Editor of EdSurge, an education journalism initiative

Tom Deans: Professor of English and Director of the University Writing Center at the University of Connecticut

Erica Strong: Literacy Coach at Lebanon Middle School

John Allen: Social Studies Teacher at Putnam High School

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired September 15, 2023.