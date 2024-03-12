How the artist captures climate change

Around the globe, artists are using their mediums to show how climate change is impacting our planet.

Today, we’re exploring the convergence of art and science. We'll be talking with artists using their craft to have conversations about the environment.

Earlier this year, Where We Live talked about how snow loss is impacting our ecosystems and community here in Connecticut. Today, we hear from Lynn Cazabon, the artist behind the multidisciplinary project “Losing Winter,” who will join us from Australia.

But first up, we’re hearing from the Mattatuck Museum. The exhibit “Sea Change | See Change” is raising awareness of how climate change is impacting our oceans.

GUESTS:



Sam Schwann : underwater explorer and ocean artist

underwater explorer and ocean artist Keffie Feldman: Chief Curator at the Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury, Connecticut

Chief Curator at the Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury, Connecticut Lynn Cazabon: artist behind the project Losing Winter

artist behind the project Losing Winter Elizabeth Ellenwood: an artist from Pawcatuck, Connecticut

Cat Pastor contributed to this show that originally aired on February 6, 2024.