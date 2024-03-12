© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live
Where We Live

How the artist captures climate change

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published March 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Matt Wood (American, b. 1961), Alone, 2023. Oil on Canvas.
1 of 6  — Wood_Iceberg2.jpg
Matt Wood (American, b. 1961), Alone, 2023. Oil on Canvas.
Provided / Mattatuck Museum
Daniel Baxter (American, b. 1965), Emperor Penguins, 2023. Ink/carbon pencil on a map of Antarctica.
2 of 6  — Daniel Baxter - Emperor Penguins portrait.jpg
Daniel Baxter (American, b. 1965), Emperor Penguins, 2023. Ink/carbon pencil on a map of Antarctica. Collection of the artist.
Provided / Mattatuck Museum
Samantha Schwann (b. 1977, Canadian living in USA), Rush, 2017. Photographic Print.
3 of 6  — Landfall_Samantha_Schwann (1).jpg
Samantha Schwann (b. 1977, Canadian living in USA), Rush, 2017. Photographic Print.
Provided / Mattatuck Museum
Mako, by Samatha Schwann
Mako, by Samatha Schwann
Mako, by Samatha Schwann
Samantha Schwann
5 of 6  — CoralAbstract_Samantha_Schwann (1).jpg
Samantha Schwann
Mattatuck Museum's exhibit “Sea Change | See Change”
6 of 6  — IMG_3278.jpg
Mattatuck Museum's exhibit “Sea Change | See Change”
Mattatuck Museum

Around the globe, artists are using their mediums to show how climate change is impacting our planet.

Today, we’re exploring the convergence of art and science. We'll be talking with artists using their craft to have conversations about the environment.

Earlier this year, Where We Live talked about how snow loss is impacting our ecosystems and community here in Connecticut. Today, we hear from Lynn Cazabon, the artist behind the multidisciplinary project “Losing Winter,” who will join us from Australia.

But first up, we’re hearing from the Mattatuck Museum. The exhibit “Sea Change | See Change” is raising awareness of how climate change is impacting our oceans.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Cat Pastor contributed to this show that originally aired on February 6, 2024.

Where We Live
