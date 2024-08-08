© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Comics still have humor, but they are tackle the hard stuff

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
August 8, 2024

Many of us grew up with classic comics such as the funnies in the Sunday newspaper! But comics aren’t just tiny anecdotes of humor anymore. They tackle serious content, reaching readers of all ages. And with more artists and authors coming on the scene, we are seeing more diverse stories and storytelling.

And although newspaper comics aren’t going anywhere, graphic novels are reigning the day. 35 million graphic novels were sold in 2022, making it the third best selling genre of book.

Today, we hear from local cartoonists about their work, and hear about the evolution of comics and graphic novels. A local librarian joins us as well who says that graphic novels are serious reading.

Have you picked up a graphic novel this year? We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
