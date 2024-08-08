Comics still have humor, but they are tackle the hard stuff

Many of us grew up with classic comics such as the funnies in the Sunday newspaper! But comics aren’t just tiny anecdotes of humor anymore. They tackle serious content, reaching readers of all ages. And with more artists and authors coming on the scene, we are seeing more diverse stories and storytelling.

And although newspaper comics aren’t going anywhere, graphic novels are reigning the day. 35 million graphic novels were sold in 2022, making it the third best selling genre of book.

Today, we hear from local cartoonists about their work, and hear about the evolution of comics and graphic novels. A local librarian joins us as well who says that graphic novels are serious reading.

Have you picked up a graphic novel this year? We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:



Maria Scrivan: author and cartoonist living in Greenwich, Connecticut

author and cartoonist living in Greenwich, Connecticut KC Councilor: a local cartoonist and associate professor of communication at Southern Connecticut State University

a local cartoonist and associate professor of communication at Southern Connecticut State University Stephanie Smith: Teen Librarian at the Avon Free Public Library

